MetMalaysia issues yellow alert as heavy rain expected in Kelantan, Pahang till tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow weather alert tonight with heavy rain expected in several areas in Kelantan and Pahang until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia in its statement said the areas involved in Kelantan were Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang, while the affected areas in Pahang were Jerantut, Maran, Pekan and Rompin.

Earlier, MetMalaysia had issued a yellow weather alert for Mersing and Kota Tinggi, Johor, with heavy rain expected from tomorrow until Thursday. — Bernama