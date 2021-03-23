Kelantan MB urges residents to register for Covid-19 vaccination

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Kota Baru, March 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 23 — Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today called on the people in the state to immediately register for the Covid-19 vaccine as the number of people who have signed up is still low compared to other states.

“The state should be getting 1.2 million doses of vaccine but the number who have registered is very low. I urge the people to register through the various methods provided either through the MySejahtera application or manually.

“I am not sure of the actual figure, but I was informed that it is relatively low compared to other states,” he told reporters after receiving the second Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here.

Also present to receive the second dose of the vaccine were Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, state executive councilors, government department heads and frontline staff.

To get more people to sign for the immunisation programme, Ahmad said the state government would instruct its officers to ensure that the necessary information reaches the community.

“They should not just wait to see what happens, they need to register immediately and get a queue number.

Meanwhile, commenting on the RM20 million allocation from the federal government, Ahmad said he was very grateful for the assistance as announced.

“The funds will be well utilised and most importantly the allocation will be for the people’s welfare and construction of infrastructure such as roads and other facilities,” he said.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced that the government has agreed to directly channel special assistance amounting to RM260 million to all state governments.

He said the aid would be distributed equally, namely RM20 million to each state for the immediate implementation of small projects to revive the local economy at the grassroots level. — Bernama