In Kubang Kerian, motorcyclist dies after being run over by police truck

KOTA BARU, March 23 — A motorcyclist died after being run over by a police truck carrying four policemen and 29 inmates in an incident at Kampung Demit, Kubang Kerian, here today.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said at the time of the incident, the police truck was on its way from Pengkalan Chepa to the Covid-19 quarantine centre in Batu Jong, Kuala Krai.

“The accident occurred at about 9am when a 21-year-old man riding a Yamaha LC motorcycle rammed into a Proton Saga and lost control before falling onto the road.

“The police truck which was coming from the opposite direction could not stop in time and the victim was dragged under the vehicle for about 10 metres,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Shafien said following the crash, 80 per cent of the truck was burned and the engine parts were damaged.

He said all four policemen and 29 inmates were rescued and were not injured, and they were transferred to another truck which was at the location heading towards Kuala Krai.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said, urging witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a witness, Zizah Yusoff, 51, said she was tending to her shop when she suddenly saw fire under the police truck and heard a small explosion.

“Coincidentally, the truck stopped in front of my shop and I alerted the police about the fire. They immediately got out of the truck along with the inmates,” she added. — Bernama