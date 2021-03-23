Ex-IGP Musa Hassan says tried to cleanse force of errant officers, but ran out of time

Former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan has thrown his support behind incumbent Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador for exposing and taking a stance against rogue police officers, saying he was unable to do so during his tenure.

Musa, who was IGP between 2006 and 2010, said Abdul Hamid’s action was necessitated by the need to return public trust towards the law enforcement agency before stressing that unhealthy past practices and tradition within the ranks have persisted from the very beginning.

“We cannot compromise with those who conspire with the cartel including those exhibiting disobedience, strict actions must be taken to cleanse the force of such unfitting image and cultures.

“When I was IGP, I tried to do the same thing (take action against errant officers) but to no avail.

“My contract ended before I could cleanse the force in its entirety of irresponsible officers,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Musa reached mandatory retirement in 2007 but had his tenure extended twice, with the government deciding not to renew his contract for the third time.

Following allegations that police wrongdoings, including corruption, had escalated under Musa’s watch, the government had then denied the decision to not renew the former’s contract was due to public pressure.

Musa yesterday said stern measures must be taken against officers guilty of misconduct regardless of one’s rank.

“So there is no issue of just low-ranking officers who are taken action against but all who commit wrongdoings regardless of their rank, they are liable to receive a punishment for their actions.

“Officers who really perform their duties and responsibilities with integrity and according to the rules will be more likely to enjoy working comfortably,” he reportedly said.

Last week, Abdul Hamid revealed a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” comprising younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its purposes.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, the top cop said that he wants to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

Yesterday, he was reported saying that this culture purportedly has spread to the top echelon of the force.

He also said that the matter will be addressed internally, without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission.