Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 1,384 new Covid-19 infections, six deaths

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. In an update on Twitter, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country recorded 1,384 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysia recorded 1,384 new Covid-19 cases today, up from yesterday’s 1,116 cases.

In an update on Twitter, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the country’s cumulative cases to 335,540.

“There are 1,058 who have recovered, bringing the cumulative active cases to 14,454,” he said.

Six deaths were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 1,244.

Of the new cases, 1,375 were local transmissions, while nine were imported cases.

