43,037 people in Sabah have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, March 23 — A total of 43,037 individuals in Sabah have to date, received vaccine jabs under the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Pogramme that was launched on March 4.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said from the number, 41,957 had received the first dose while 1,080, the first and second dose of the vaccine.

“Today, 511 individuals received the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, bringing the cumulative number of the recipients to 41,957.

“There were 167 recipients of the second dose today, with the cumulative number at 1,080,” he said in a statement today.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said 60 new positive cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 54,355.

He added that 42 patients had recovered and discharged from hospital, with the cumulative number at 53,510.

Masidi said the state government still maintained the need for conducting the RTK Antigen test for entry into Sabah and individuals tested negative would be exempted from undergoing quarantine. — Bernama