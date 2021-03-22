Veterinary Dept: Salmonella not found in eggs from Lay Hong’s Jeram farms

Yap said test results showed that it was unlikely that the salmonella contamination had occurred recently at any of Lay Hong's farms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — All of Lay Hong Bhd’s Jeram farms (Jeram 1-CES 008 to Jeram 6) have been declared free of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) after extensive tests conducted by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) returned with negative results for the bacteria.

In a statement, the company said the negative results have therefore effectively lifted the suspension on the supply of eggs from its Jeram 1-CES 008 farm today.

“The testings were completed after the supply was suspended for more than a week since SE was found in the eggs exported from Jeram Farm 1-CES 008 to Singapore,” it said.

Executive director Datuk Yap Chor How said the test results also showed that it was unlikely that the SE contamination had occurred recently at any of its farms.

“As mentioned by DVS, SE contamination did not occur within our farms and could possibly happen along with the supply to the marketing chain.

“We will leave this for the authority to investigate further, and going forward, we will continue to work with the DVS to strengthen our farm control and monitoring,” he said.

The company said subsequent to the negative results, the DVS would initiate engagement with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on the matter.

“The group hopes that Singapore will uplift the export suspension as soon as possible for its Jeram 1 farm,” it added. — Bernama