Health minister says yet to receive any appeal over RM10,000 fine since March 11

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Despite the public uproar, no one issued with the RM10,000 fine for any of the compoundable offence under the Covid-19 regulations has formally asked the Health Ministry for a lower penalty in the past 12 days, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

The health minister said his ministry has not received any payment for or application appealing against the hefty fine since the date the new amount took effect on March 11.

“Regarding the RM10,000 compound since March 11, no one has come to us to appeal the compound or to pay the compound,” he told a joint press conference with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The government announced several amendments to the Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) on February 25.

Among them was the enforcement of a maximum RM10,000 compound fine on individuals who violate the health SOPs under the movement control order (MCO), including failure to wear a mask in public places and not registering their entry into premises, and RM50,000 for businesses.

The original penalty was RM1,000.

The decision to increase the fine amount up to RM10,000 has been widely criticised by the public, non-governmental organisations and Opposition lawmakers, which kicked off legal aid campaigns to help those compounded.

Faced with public backlash, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan later announced a three-tier system differentiating the compoundable offences.

He clarified that not all offenders will be slapped with the RM10,000 compound and said those compounded can make an appeal with the Health Ministry to reduce the fine amount.