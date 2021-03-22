Environment minister moots joint water treatment plants for Malaysia’s neighbouring states

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference in Alor Setar, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, March 22 — Building a joint water treatment plant (LRA) in the main river basin between two neighbouring states can save the cost of construction and help treat raw water into a clean water supply for the people, according to Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

In fact, he said that was among his ministry’s suggestions to make optimal use of the river water rather than allowing it to just flow into the sea.

“We have this idea to have two neighbouring states to share the LRA so that clean water could be supplied to both states.

“If one LRA can supply clean water to two states, we can definitely save costs. But of course, this needs further discussions at the state level,” he told reporters attending the launch of the state-level World Water Day by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad at the Amanjaya Convention Centre here today.

The minister said any two neighbouring states can discuss this matter among themselves and the ministry is ready to offer consultation and support needed towards the construction of the LRA to ensure a win-win situation to all quarters.

In his speech earlier, Tuan Ibrahim said two of the three project packages for the construction of the Regional Sewage Treatment Plant and Sewerage Pipeline Network in Papan in the Kinta district worth almost RM2 billion are expected to be completed by November this year.

He said the packages include the construction of a 157km sewerage pipeline, 14 pump stations, and one regional sewage treatment plant with a capacity to cater for 1.5 million people.

“Through this project, 277 small-scale LRAs around Ipoh will be closed and inadvertently prevent water pollution due to the discharge of wastewater.

“I would also propose to the state government to look into potential collaboration with Indah Water Konsortium and the Perak Water Board in implementing joint billing and sustainable water recycling project for industrial purposes,” he explained.

In another development, Tuan Ibrahim said the Malaysian authority will order a container ship from the United States suspected of trying to illegally bring plastic waste into Malaysia to return to its country of origin once document and physical inspection were completed.

He said a detailed document and physical inspection will be carried out on the ship in accordance with the Basel Convention.

“When the ship docks at Port Klang, we will carefully check the condition of the plastic waste in the container.

“We will also inform the Competent Authority in the US on the import of plastic waste and whether the waste was contaminated with scheduled waste or chemicals, before sending them back to the country of origin,” he said.

Two days ago, Tuan Ibrahim was reported as saying that the Department of Environment (DoE), the authority in the control of cross-border plastic waste under the Basel Convention which came into effect on January 1, 2021, found there were no applications for the import of plastic waste received from the exporting country.

In principle, the Basel Convention allows the movement of hazardous waste across borders only if the exporting country does not have the facilities to properly treat and dispose of it or if hazardous waste is required as a raw material for recovery or recycling in the importing country. — Bernama