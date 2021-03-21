This is how your MySejahtera will look like after you’ve been vaccinated

Malaysia’s National Covid-19 immunisation programme is currently underway and close to 400,000 frontliners have received their first dose. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia’s National Covid-19 immunisation programme is currently underway and close to 400,000 frontliners have received their first dose as of yesterday. If you’re wondering what happens once you’ve completed your vaccination, here’s a glimpse of what to expect.

Brian Lian, who is a frontliner at Sarawak General Hospital had tweeted a screenshot of his vaccination page on the MySejahtera app. He has received his second dose yesterday and a digital certificate has been issued as proof of vaccination.

If you look at the checklist, he registered for the vaccine on 25th February and he was eligible for the vaccine the very next day, which is also the same day he got his first jab. As a frontliner, he’s among the first in line to receive it.

The digital certificate will display the vaccination location and details of the two shots. As shared in Brian’s screenshot, the certificate also indicates the time and date as well as the vaccine that was used along with the batch number.

The digital certificate will display the vaccination location and details of the two shots. — SoyaCincau pic

As highlighted in the screenshot, he received Comirnaty, which is the brand of the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech. Pfizer vaccines require two doses with a 21-day interval.

Apart from Pfizer, Malaysia has recently started using Sinovac vaccines which also requires two doses. Unlike Pfizer, it doesn’t require ultra low temperatures for storage and it has a shorter 14-day interval between the two jabs.

At the moment, the programme is still in Phase 1 which will cover 500,000 frontliners. Phase 2 will start in April and it covers remaining frontliners, senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and people with disability. All remaining adults will be vaccinated in Phase 3 which will start in May 2021.

The vaccines are offered for free to everyone including both Malaysians and non-Malaysians. If you haven’t registered, you can do so via MySejahtera, vaksincovid.gov.my website or call in at 1-800-888-828. — SoyaCincau