Sabah Yang DiPertua Negeri receives Covid vaccine at Istana Negeri

Sabah Yang DiPertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin today received the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Istana Negeri. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Sabah Yang DiPertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin today received the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Istana Negeri, here.

He received the first dose of the vaccine from vaccinator Mazziyah Marin from the Maternal and Child Health Clinic, Kota Kinabalu Health Office at 10.25am.

Apart from Juhar, five members of his family and 18 senior palace officials and bodyguards also received the first shot of the vaccine.

Juhar was given a briefing and explanation on the vaccine by Kota Kinabalu Health Office medical officer Dr Mervin George prior receiving the vaccine and he was placed at the observation station for 15 to 30 minutes before being allowed to leave.

On February 24, Sabah received 16,380 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the first phase and will receive another 104,130 vaccines in stages until April 1. — Bernama