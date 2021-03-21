Muhyiddin arrives in Sabah for two-day visit

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here today for a two-day official visit.

He arrived onboard a special aircraft at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 6pm.

He was welcomed upon arrival by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and the three-state deputy chief ministers, namely Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Joachim Gunsalam, as well as senior officials of federal and state departments and agencies.

The visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the state and federal governments, apart from facilitating comprehensive development planning for the Land Below the Wind.

The visit is the first by Muhyiddin since Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), formed the Sabah government after the state election in September last year.

The prime minister will kick off his visit by attending a “Leaders with the Rakyat” programme at the Magellan Sutera Harbour Resort here at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow, Muhyiddin will attend a townhall session entitled “Prosper Together with Sabah 2030” at the Sabah State Administrative Centre and visit the Kota Kinabalu district Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Federal Government Administrative Complex.

The prime minister will then make a courtesy call on Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, as well as attend the launch of the Lok Kawi Resort City project and the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on domestic and foreign investments at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Muhyiddin will also meet the people in the Ziarah Prihatin programme involving the B40 income group here before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening. — Bernama