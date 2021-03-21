Malaysia records 1,327 new Covid-19 cases, over half in Selangor, Sarawak, Penang; four deaths

1,247 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged in the last 24-hour period. — Picture by Yusof Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia today recorded 1,327 new cases of Covid-19, with more than half of that number detected in Selangor, followed by Sarawak and Penang, the Health Ministry announced.

With the addition of these new Covid-19 cases, the country today breached the 330,000-mark, with 330,040 recorded so far.

Four deaths were also recorded today with all of them being Malaysians, which brings the total number of fatalities in the country so far to 1,233.

Meanwhile, 1,247 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged in the last 24-hour period. This brings the total number of patients discharged in Malaysia so far to 317,289, which translates to 95.27 per cent of the cumulative total of 330,040 cases recorded in the country.

There are currently 14,518 active cases or Covid-19 patients under treatment, with 154 of them in the intensive care units (ICUs), including 65 who require respiratory support.

Covid-19 cases by states

Out of the 1,327 new cases today, the bulk or 1,316 are local cases (861 Malaysians, 455 non-citizens), while 11 are imported cases (four Malaysians, seven non-citizens).

Selangor is the state with the highest number of new cases today at 356 cases, followed by Sarawak at 276, Penang (205), Johor (141), Kuala Lumpur (115), Perak (55), Sabah (50), Kedah (30), Kelantan (30), Negri Sembilan (22), Terengganu (18), Pahang (11), Melaka (10), Perlis (five), Putrajaya (three) and none recorded today in Labuan.

For the month of March up to today, the daily number of new cases have hovered above 1,000 cases but below 2,000 cases, with only two days (March 4 — 2,063, March 5 — 2,154) recording more than 2,000 cases each, past data from the Health Ministry shows.