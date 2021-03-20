Sabah govt department head nabbed for sexual bribery

The suspect is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a Sabah state government department head for allegedly asking for bribes in the form of sexual services from a woman yesterday.

The 51-year-old man, who is based in Keningau, was arrested at a hotel in Keningau at 3.30 pm.

It is believed that the sexual favours were for the suspect to support the woman’s application for a loan in the agriculture sector.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest when contacted today.

He said the suspect was detained for 24 hours before being released on a RM10,000 bail on one surety.

He said the suspect was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama