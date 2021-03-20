Health Ministry: 1,671 Covid-19 cases, 652 in Selangor

States such as Selangor and Sabah saw a marked rise in cases today as compared to yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Malaysia recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Selangor recording 652 cases, almost double from yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sabah had 102 new cases, the first time the state reported triple digits since March 1.

This was followed by Penang (328), Sarawak (154), Sabah (102), and Johor (130).

Other states such as Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Melaka, Kelantan and Terengganu records cases in double digits while states such as Labuan and Pahang only recorded single digits of infection.

No cases were reported in Perlis and Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME