Prosecution rests case on Zahid’s 47 charges after calling 99 witnesses, offers 37 witnesses if defence called

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex March 19, 2021. ― Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― The prosecution today rested its case after presenting hundreds of documents and calling in a total of 99 witnesses to testify in court in former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s case.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Toran this morning said the prosecution would also be offering a list of 37 witnesses that Zahid could call to testify in his defence, if the High Court decides to call Zahid to enter his defence.

“The prosecution rests, My Lord. We do have a list of witnesses to be offered,” she said, before proceeding to read the names of the 37 potential witnesses that would be made available for the defence to call.

The names read out by Raja Rozela include Zahid’s wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, his daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, his younger brother Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee Ahmad Tarmizi who is also chairman of Yayasan Al-Falah, as well as former and existing government officials.

Zahid’s lead defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said the prosecution reserves the right to call any of the 37 witnesses offered if required.

The trial had started on November 18, 2019, with today being the 53rd day of trial.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case today, the High Court fixed May 28 for both the prosecution and the defence to file in their written submissions, and June 11 for both sides to file in replies to the written submissions.

The High Court also fixed five days for oral submissions on June 28, 29, 30 and July 1 and 2 for lawyers from both sides to present their final arguments, before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah decides on whether the prosecution had made out its prima facie case.

A decision at the end of the prosecution case would be on whether there is a sufficient case for Zahid to be called to enter his defence or whether he would be freed of the charges.

In this trial, Zahid ― who is a former home minister and currently the Umno president ― is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.