Penang Perikatan strengthening cooperation in facing GE15, says Shabudin

SEBERANG JAYA, March 19 — Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) will focus on strengthening relations among its component parties in facing the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its liaison chief Datuk Shabudin Yahaya said Penang PN, formed two months ago, had now received a new partner, Gerakan and a meeting would be held soon to draw up strategies pertaining to GE15.

He said preparing the election machinery and holding of related courses and training had been going on in stages and would continue by combining the experience of the three parties, namely, Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan in managing their respective election machinery.

Shabudin said PN had no problem in cooperating with PAS while the party had already established cooperation with Umno in Muafakat Nasional.

“PAS has so far given good cooperation in PN...’legally’, PAS is part of PN and holding important portfolios in PN. So, I think that has given PN the confidence to continue with that cooperation by strengthening the parties in the coalition” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Shabudin who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Universiti Sains Malaysia and the Penang Bumiputera Participation Coordination Division under the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama