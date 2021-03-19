Pemerkasa: Covid-19 special aid morale booster for MOH frontliners, says Dr Adham

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Covid-19 Special Assistance for Health Ministry (MOH) frontliners under the Strategic Programme to Empower People and the Economy (Pemerkasa) will boost spirits within the workforce and in turn help enhance the quality of service to the people.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the RM200 monthly aid would mean a lot to those eligible, taking into account the additional duties undertaken in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said MOH was also grateful to the government for the increase in allocation for the immunisation programme from RM3 billion to RM5 billion to help expedite its targeted herd community by Dec 2021.

“The ministry welcomes the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who has great concern and understands the sacrifices of the 15,000 MOH frontliners attached to the 950 vaccination centres nationwide.

“The MOH thanks the Prime Minister for the concern shown for the frontliners in their battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ministry would continue to implement measures to curb the spread of infection to allow economic activities to continue and for the country’s borders to be opened for the country’s prosperity and well-being.

Last Wednesday, the government launched Pemerkasa, worth RM20 billion, along with a new fiscal injection by the government amounting to RM11 billion, to further support the nation’s economic recovery process. — Bernama