Guan Eng urges MPs to push for Parliament to be restored

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng called for all Opposition and like-minded government MPs to join forces and press the government to convene Parliament.

In a statement, the Bagan MP said the Perikatan Nasional government must be made to publicly address matters related to the pandemic and revitalising the economy.

“It is ridiculous that all schools, pasar malams, Ramadan Bazaars, business establishments and stadiums are permitted to be open but not Parliament.

“All Opposition parties should unite together with like-minded individual government MPs to rescue this nation and restore a suspended Parliament. Just as during DAP’s inception in 1966, we are still guided by the same objective to protect, preserve and promote our Federal Constitution,” Lim said.

He then criticised the Pemerkasa economic recovery programme, saying this did not contain measures to address fundamental issues with the country’s economy and welfare.

“What is the point of giving RM500 one-off assistance to individuals and RM3,000 one-off grants to small businesses when they can be fined RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for businesses for breaching movement control order (MCO) restrictions?

“Giving a little with the right hand but taking more with the left hand does not help to lessen the financial burden of the rakyat,” he said.

He urged the government to rescind the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, saying the penalty was unfair when not all Malaysians were treated equally.

Lim said such matters must urgently be examined in Parliament.

Malaysia is under an Emergency lasting until August. All state and federal legislatures as well as elections are suspended during this time.