Covid-19: Sarawak to mobilise vaccination team to interior areas soon, says deputy CM

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 19 — Sarawak will mobilise the Covid-19 vaccination team to the interior areas as soon as possible so as to ensure that all people in the state will receive their vaccine.

Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said JPBN was currently in discussion with the Sarawak Health Department on the proper planning for the team’s movement.

“The directive from the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) is to complete the immunisation programme by August but it depends on the availability of the vaccine,” he told reporters at the vaccination centre in Stadium Perpaduan here, today.

Earlier, Uggah accompanied Abang Johari to receive his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, together with Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government has yet to receive an official reply from the federal government on its plan to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine for the state.

“We have sent a letter to the federal government on the matter and the response seems positive,” he said.

The Sarawak government has sent the letter to the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

Uggah said the purchase would be made if the vaccine supplied by the federal government could not meet the requirements of the immunisation programme in Sarawak. — Bernama