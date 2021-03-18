Pakatan says its MPs will attend Khairy’s Covid-19 vaccine briefing

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Sepang February 27, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council today said the coalitions MPs will attend a briefing on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on March 22.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said in a statement that this was decided after a meeting today.

They also said they will hold another meeting with Opposition lawmakers on the same day in Parliament, where the briefing will be given.

“This meeting will see presentations and discussions on issues regarding the vaccine, economy, other current issues; and also stress that Parliament can and should sit when the Emergency is still in force,” read the statement.

They also announced that Penang state social development committee chairman Chong Eng has been appointed the head of the PH Women’s wing.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme kicked off on February 24, and 346,508 people have received their first dose of the vaccine as of March 16.

Anwar has been a critic of the government’s approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the immunisation programme, which he two days ago said should have a more simple registration process.