Nanta expects fewer companies will face winding-up proceedings following increase in indebtedness threshold

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya, December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — The number of companies facing winding-up proceedings this year is expected to decrease after the indebtedness threshold was raised from RM10,000 to RM50,000, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said when the indebtedness threshold was set at RM10,000, the number of companies facing winding-up proceedings stood at 3,022 in 2018 and 3,545 in 2019.

“The increase in the threshold value shows that the government’s caring policy of always thinking about how to help the people, and in this case it is the company that needs such assistance.

“With this amendment, the increase to RM50,000, we believe that by doing this we are helping companies from having to face bankruptcy charges,” he told the media in conjunction with the One-Year Malaysia Prihatin, here, today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced yesterday that the indebtedness threshold has been raised from RM10,000 to RM50,000, and that this was permanent.

The Companies Commission of Malaysia had previously raised the current threshold value of indebtedness, under Section 466 of the Companies Act 2016, from RM10,000 to RM50,000 for the period April 23 to December 31, 2020, to assist companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the event, Nanta also launched two plans that will drive the ministry’s direction for the next five years, namely the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and the ICT Strategic Plan 2021-2025, as well as a chatbot application called SARA .

He said the KPDNHEP Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which contained five strategic thrusts, 17 strategies, 39 initiatives and 115 action plans, would serve as a pillar for the ministry in implementing policies and programmes that would benefit the people and the business community.

The plan has been formulated by taking into account the government’s key policies outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan, Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, Malaysia’s Digital Economy and the National Digital Network Plan, he said.

Meanwhile, the ICT Strategic Plan 2021-2025 is a document that outlines the ministry’s digitisation plan towards fully digital services to traders and consumers, he added.

On SARA, Nanta explained that it is application software that automates interactions or text chats used in managing inquiries and complaints.

Sharing his journey of navigating KPDNHEP for a year, Nanta said several initiatives designed and implemented had successfully helped the people face the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said at the beginning of the implementation of the movement control order, the ministry had successfully dealt with the panic-buying situation and ensured adequate basic necessities for consumers.

“We have also managed to ensure sufficient supply of face masks and hand sanitiser by taking a win-win approach between manufacturers and consumers through effective strategies,” he added.

The ministry has also improved the process and rules related to the ease of doing business, whereby, for example, traders who want to implement cheap sales only need to inform KPDNHEP, without having to wait for approval which previously took as long as 30 days, he said. — Bernama