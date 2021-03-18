Malaysia Tourism Council backs Pemerkasa, urges industry players to tap incentives

Malaysia Tourism Council president Uzaidi Udanis expressed support for Pemerkasa. ― Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 18 — Malaysia Tourism Council president Uzaidi Udanis expressed support for the Strategic Programmes to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) announced yesterday.

He added that tourism businesses should leverage incentives from the scheme Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled, to upskill or reinvent themselves and adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) stands in solidarity with the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in managing the impact of Covid-19 disruption.

“We have to take this opportunity to reinvent or cook our business products more creatively to leverage on the incentives that have been announced by the government so that we can get more benefits to help improve our business during this dire situation,” he said in an online press conference today.

He said Permerkasa would help revive the sector and economy.

Yesterday, the PM announced the RM20 billion economic recovery plan consisting of 20 initiatives and funded with RM11 billion in direct injections from the government.