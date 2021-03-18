Johor allows congregational prayers at mosques, surau from tomorrow

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to allow the five daily obligatory prayers and Friday prayers to be performed statewide. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has consented to allow the five daily obligatory prayers and Friday prayers to be performed statewide, according to the capacity of mosques and surau, by taking into account physical distancing.

The permission was announced through a joint statement issued by state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi; state Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Md Rofiki Samsudin here today.

According to the statement, the permission will be effective from the Subuh prayers tomorrow (March 19) until further notice, after obtaining the advice of the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health.

It also said that all gatherings for the purpose of enlivening the mosques and surau would be allowed.

These include religious lectures and reading the Quran, recitation of Yasin and Tahlil and Solat Hajat.

It also said that the Terawih prayers, Tadarus Quran and Qiamullail can be held during the Ramadan month.

“Breaking the fast and Suhoor (pre-dawn meals) are also allowed, but food must be prepared in packages, while cooking activities are disallowed but the distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ (porridge) is allowed,” it said.

The congregation should give priority to Malaysians and permanent residents.

In addition, mosques and surau committee members must also be responsible for ensuring that the management and implementation of all permitted activities are made in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs). — Bernama