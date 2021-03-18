IGP: PM Muhyiddin says police must be impartial

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador asked the police force to refrain from interfering or taking action in favour of any group or political party, March 18, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had asked the police to refrain from interfering or taking action in favour of any group or political party, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The message by the prime minister was conveyed personally to Abdul Hamid in a meeting held for one hour and five minutes in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

He added that the PM also wanted the legal process to run transparently and without any interruptions or obstacles.

“I had just met the prime minister, before I left to get here (Johor Baru) this morning for an hour and five minutes.

“I said a few things and he also gave his views, explanations and one of the things he conveyed was that the police should not interfere in actions that are seen to be in favour of any party,” said Abdul Hamid.

He said this in a press conference held after a working visit to the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and other senior officers.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on allegations that some MPs were pressured by certain parties to support the current government and if they did not do so, they would be exposed to prosecution.

He also said that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) must always act fairly.

“The responsibility must be done without favouring anyone and if the police force sides with any party, the country will become insecure,” said Hamid Bador, adding that police personnel must be seen to be in the middle.

Abdul Hamid said he emphasised this to his men.

Last week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) denied allegations that it has been used as a “political weapon”.

This came after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council condemned the alleged misuse of government agencies as a political weapon to gain support from Opposition members of parliament (MPs) for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.