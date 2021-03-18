Follow federal govt directives on Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today advised states and districts to comply with the directives of the federal government pertaining to Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today advised states and districts to comply with the directives of the federal government pertaining to Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars.

In certain cases, the local authorities such as the district councils can make slight adjustments to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to suit the local environment, he said at the press conference to announce movement control order (MCO) developments.

Citing an example, he said that if the Bazaar Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur begins at 3pm, those in Sabah and Sarawak may begin at 2pm because the times for breaking of the Ramadan fast in Sabah/Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur are different.

Asked whether inter-state travel will be allowed during the fasting month of Ramadan and for Aidilfitri, he said that so far he did not have any information on the matter because the assessment is done on the advice of the Health Ministry.

“The Health Ministry advises the technical committee or gives its view at the MKN special session. I am made to understand that if in May (during Aidilfitri) the number of Covid-19 cases declines to 500 a day, a fresh assessment will be made,” he said.

On another matter, he said he did not have any information on an alleged directive that schools do not have to report Covid-19 positive cases to the Health Ministry or National Security Council (MKN).

He said withholding such information constituted an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Every individual, employer or school management is required to report to the Health Ministry if a COVID-19 positive case is detected among workers or students. Universities are also bound by this law,” he said. — Bernama