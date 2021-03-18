Covid-19: New cluster detected at immigration depot in Sarawak

A cluster involving detainees at the Semuja Immigration Depot in Serian District is one of two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 18 — A cluster involving detainees at the Semuja Immigration Depot in Serian District is one of two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the cases from the cluster were detected following screening on all personnel of the Immigration Department and detainees at the depot.

He said the screening was conducted after the authorities received information of positive cases among illegal immigrants at the depot.

“From the screening that conducted was conducted on March 16 and 17, 99 detainees tested positive for Covid-19.

“Of the total 584 individuals screened, 185 were found negative while 300 are still awaiting their results,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Uggah said all the 99 positive cases have been admitted to a quarantine and low-risk treatment centre set up at the depot.

Meanwhile, he said the Sarawak State Health Department also detected another new cluster, known as Sungai Atap Cluster today.

He said the community cluster involved a longhouse located at Sungai Atap, Ulu Strass, in Meradong district, Sarikei.

“A total of 148 individuals have been screened, 19 of whom tested positive, 125 negative while four are still waiting for the results,” he said.

Sarawak recorded 303 new Covid-19 cases and one more death today. — Bernama