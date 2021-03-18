Covid-19: 1,213 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths reported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continued to dip below 2,000 with 1,213 cases reported today, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that over the 24-hour period as at noon today, three fatalities and 1,503 recoveries were reported, raising the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 312,461.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 328,466 while the death toll is 1,223.

“Of the new cases reported today, 1,207 are local transmissions involving 866 Malaysians and 341 foreigners while six are imported cases,” he said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of active cases is 14,782. — Bernama