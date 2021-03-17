Takiyuddin: New govt guidelines mean there’s no need to seek legal assistance for RM10,000 SOP fine

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said government will allow people to lodge an appeal against their SOP fine, coupled with ‘early bird’ discounts under new guidelines. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Those who have been issued a fine under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 should not have to seek legal assistance, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan assured the public today.

He said this in light of the government’s decision to allow people to lodge an appeal against their fine, coupled with ‘early bird’ discounts under new guidelines.

Takiyuddin, who is also the de facto law minister, said those who have been issued a RM10,000 fine for flouting movement control order (MCO) rules may have not fully grasped that the aforementioned amount is only the maximum penalty provided under the law and not a final amount.

Provisions within the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 state that a person found breaching MCO SOPs is subject to a fine compoundable up to a sum of RM10,000, a tenfold increase from the previous maximum compound value of RM1,000.

“This is a misunderstanding. What is written on the (summons) paper is the maximum amount (under the Ordinance’s provision), whereby an avenue for appeal is available.

“What I have been saying from the beginning is that the amendments to Section 25 of Act 342 stipulate that one can be issued a fine not exceeding RM10,000, but there was no guideline (on the compound rates) at that time (when the Ordinance came into effect).

“With this new guideline announced today, those who have been issued fines previously now have one week from today to settle and appeal their fine if they want to enjoy the 50 per cent discount offered.

“So there is no problem. Don’t worry about it. There is no need to appoint a lawyer since the government has provided a clear guideline on this,” he said during a press conference here.

Takiyuddin’s remarks follow the announcement by DAP, PKR and MCA that they are offering legal assistance to those who have been issued the RM10,000 fine under Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

Earlier, Takiyuddin said individuals and companies who have been compounded are eligible for a 50 per cent discount if they settle the fine within seven days of its issuance or 25 per cent if the fine is settled within two weeks.

Takiyuddin said if anyone remains dissatisfied with the fine amount, they may fill up a separate form to be submitted together with the relevant documents during the appeal process and obtain further discounts from the authorised health officer depending on their circumstances.

“But, at the end of the day, an offence is still an offence and this is to guarantee everyone’s safety and control the spread of Covid-19.

“The government is serious about safeguarding every citizen and not certain quarters as claimed,” he said.