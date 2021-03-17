Rina Harun says in final stage of drafting Social Work Profession Bill

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun arrives for a meeting at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is in the final stage of drafting the Social Work Profession Bill, said its minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

She said the Bill was being drafted to recognise social work as a profession where those in the profession would be required to register and issued with certificate by the Social Work Profession Council.

“The formulation of the Bill is important to face social challenges and to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people, especially children, women, the vulnerable senior citizens, people with disabilities and the needy,” she said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the Social Workers Appreciation Night held to commemorate the 2021 World Social Work Day celebration yesterday.

As of December 2020, there are 3,814 officers in various grades serving as social workers in the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Social work is an activity carried out by professionally trained social workers to improve the well -being and social functioning of an individual, family, group, organisation or community. — Bernama