PM Muhyiddin gets second Covid-19 vaccine today in Putrajaya

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin receiving his second dose of the Pfizer-BionTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Putrajaya Health Clinic in Precint 18, March 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin received his second dose of the Pfizer-BionTech Covid-19 vaccine in Putrajaya today to complete the vaccination protocol

Muhyiddin was the first person in the country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on February 24, which also marked the first shot in the National Immunisation Programme.

Today, he received his second scheduled dose at the Precinct 18 District Health office in Putrajaya, one of 532 vaccination centres nationwide.

Pictures of Muhyiddin taking his second shot were shared on the Ministry of Health twitter handle today with Muhyiddin holding up a placard stating he had gotten his second dosage.

He is expected to make a national address later today at 5.30pm.

Malaysia is targeting to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population in order to form herd immunity against Covid-19.