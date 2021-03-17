Immigration officer gets 10 days’ jail, fine for graft

Mohamad Jeffry, who was then working at the Immigration Control Division, Departure Hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, in Sepang, was charged with accepting RM3,950, which was deposited into a third account, from a middleman who was tasked with handling foreigners from China, as an inducement to release two Chinese nationals. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, March 17 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Immigration officer to 10 days’ jail and RM10,000 fine, in default 12 months’ jail, for accepting bribes in exchange for the release of two foreign citizens two years ago.

Judge Madihah Harullah handed down the sentence on Mohamad Jeffry Mohd Zain, 31, a Grade KP19 Immigration officer, who pleaded guilty to an alternative charge.

Mohamad Jeffry, who was then working at the Immigration Control Division, Departure Hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), in Sepang, was charged with accepting RM3,950, which was deposited into a third account, from a middleman who was tasked with handling foreigners from China, as an inducement to release two Chinese nationals.

The offence was committed at CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Nilai Branch, on Jan 3, 2019.

The court also allowed an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to forfeit two cars, two motorcycles and RM449,658.41 from Mohamad Jeffry.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while Mohamad Jeffry was unrepresented. — Bernama