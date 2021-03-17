Five arrested over secret society funeral procession

Police arrested five men over a secret society funeral procession. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Police arrested five men suspected of being involved in a funeral procession in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) displaying a logo believed to be linked to a secret society.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said that the suspects, aged 18 to 26, were arrested at five separate locations around Kuala Lumpur, in the raids carried out from 9 pm yesterday to 2.30am today.

The arrests were made following two police reports lodged yesterday about two viral video clips on social media showing a van displaying a picture, of a man and a logo believed to be that of the Secret Society 36 group affixed to the front of the vehicle, along with wreaths for a funeral.

The two video clips, lasting 36 seconds and 58 seconds respectively, are believed to have been recorded at Pantai Dalam and Jalan Tun Sambanthan, here, involving the funeral of a 28-year-old man who died in a road accident on Sunday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspects were friends of the victim of the fatal accident, who fulfilled the deceased’s wish to burn firecrackers,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said that one of the suspects had a previous criminal record involving Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Three cars, Toyota Vellfire, Toyota Camry and Honda Civic, a Yamaha LC motorcycle and a bouquet of flowers in the shape of the number 36 were seized in the raid.

He also advised the public not to get involved in any activities that violate the country’s legal system and not to join organisations that are not recognised by the government.

The case is being investigated under Section 52 (3) of the Societies Act 1966, Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama