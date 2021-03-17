Drawn-out discussion on quashing of ‘Allah’ ban benefits no one, says Bintulu MP

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today urged state political parties and government leaders to refrain from airing their views on the ‘Allah’ issue too much since the High Court has already delivered its judgment. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, March 17 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today urged state political parties and government leaders to refrain from airing their views on the “Allah” issue too much since the High Court has already delivered its judgment.

He said continuing to broadcast grievances would be counter-productive to the country’s peace and harmony.

“We all need to stop fighting over the use of the word ‘Allah’ to avoid further unnecessary division,” he said when responding to comments from political parties, such as Sarawak PKR, Sarawak DAP, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu Member of Parliament, called on political parties and politicians to adopt a mutually inclusive approach and respect the High Court’s ruling which is in line with Malaysia’s multiculturalism.

He added that all politicians should call for calm and not allow the issue to blow out of proportion.

“Following years of the judicial process, the case of the use of the word ‘Allah’ has finally been decided by the High Court.

“I believe the relevant judgment had been reached as a result of thorough consideration,” Tiong said.

“As a country of diverse faiths and beliefs, Malaysia must strive to maintain the existing atmosphere of harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect.

“Let us begin by not making further controversies out of the ruling, which would only serve to complicate the issue, and create misunderstandings between races and religions.

“This would cause social divisiveness, which would benefit no quarter.”

On March 10, justice Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin of the Kuala Lumpur’s High Court had quashed the federal government’s directive banning the use of Allah word for the Christian God as unlawful and unconstitutional, following a judicial review application sought by Sarawakian Christian Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill.

The judge also granted three specific constitutional reliefs sought by Jill Ireland, including a declaration that it is her constitutional right under the Federal Constitution’s Article 3, 8, 11 and 12 to import the publications in the exercise of her rights to practise religion and right to education.

The publications mentioned by the judge were in reference to eight educational compact discs (CDs) that Jill Ireland had in 2008 brought back to Malaysia from Indonesia for her own personal use, but which the Home Ministry had seized and which had led to the Sarawakian’s court challenge to review the government’s actions.

The other two declarations granted by the judge were a declaration under Article 8 that Jill Ireland is guaranteed equality of all persons before the law and is protected from discrimination against citizens on the grounds of religion in the administration of the law ― specifically the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and Customs Act 1967), and a declaration that government directive issued by the Home Ministry’s publication control’s division via a circular dated December 5, 1986 is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The federal government has since filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal to reverse the High Court’s judgment.