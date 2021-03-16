Prosecution submits medical reports in celebrity preacher Da’i Syed’s rape case

Celebrity preacher Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful, also known as Da'i Syed, arrives at the High Court complex in Shah Alam March 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, March 16 — The prosecution has submitted two medical reports on a rape case involving celebrity preacher Da’i Syed whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful, in the Sessions Court here today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian made the announcement before Judge Rihaida Rafie that two medical reports, one each from Shah Alam Hospital near here and Temerloh Hospital in Pahang had been handed by the prosecution to the defence.

“However, another medical document from Kajang Hospital as well as a chemical report have not been given to the defence but would be submitted soon,” she said during the mention of the case.

Counsel Syed Amirul Syed Edros who is representing Syed Shah Iqmal confirmed receiving the two medical documents and the court fixed May 5 for the remention of the case.

On Dec 10 last year, Syed Shah Iqmal, 25, pleaded not guilty on a charge of raping a 23-year-old woman in a room of a condominium in I-City, Section 7 here at about 11.35 pm on Sept 11 2019, under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping if found guilty.

Syed Shah Iqmal was also charged in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court for carnal intercourse against the order of nature and outraging the modesty of a private college student at Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court.

Both charges were allegedly carried out in a rented room of the accused in Damansara Perdana on Oct 17 last year. — Bernama