King visits KL Health Clinic vaccination centre

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (second right) looking at the Covid-19 vaccine stored in a special box at a temperature of -75 degrees Celsius (° C ), during a visit to the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic Vaccination Centre, March 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic here, which is both a vaccine storage centre (PSV) and vaccination centre (PPV), to observe Covid-19 immunisation activities.

His Majesty was welcomed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories Health Department director Datuk Dr P. Param Jeeth Singh.

Upon arrival, Al-Sultan Abdullah was given a briefing on the clinic’s operation by Family Medicine specialist and head of KKKL Dr Baizury Bashah.

The King then surveyed the vaccine storage room which keeps the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer (ULTF) before visiting the screening station, registration counter, counselling station, vaccination station, monitoring station (where vaccine recipients are monitored for about 15 to 30 minutes to see if there are any side effects) and appointment station (for the second dose of vaccination).

At the vaccination station, Al-Sultan Abdullah observed health workers giving vaccine jabs to two frontliners, Environmental Health assistant officers Muhammad Asyaraf Zulkifli and Mohd Hafiz Sayuti.

From Feb 25 until today, a total of 2,490 KKKL frontliners have been vaccinated, which is 99.7 per cent of the target set for the health clinic while the remaining six recipients are scheduled to get their vaccine jabs tomorrow.

The second dose of the vaccination is scheduled to begin from March 18.

His Majesty also spent some time chatting with those who were present at the health clinic for treatment before leaving to visit the Sungai Besi vaccination centre. — Bernama