Johor PAS Youth chief to head state’s Perikatan Youth committee made up only of PAS and Bersatu members

JOHOR BARU, March 16 — Johor PAS Youth chief Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz has been appointed to lead the state’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth committee.

His appointment as the Johor PN Youth chief was decided during a Johor PN Youth meeting at the state’s PAS Youth office in Simpang Renggam yesterday.

Johor PN Youth, in a statement, added that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Muhd Shamsudin Paijan was also appointed as Ahmad Nawfal’s deputy.

The statement also named Fauzi Che Ahmad from PAS as the committee’s secretary, while Mohammad Iqbar Abdul Rani, from Bersatu, was appointed as treasurer together with Mohamad Azlan Alias from PAS who is now the committee’s information chief.

“The meeting also formed the Johor PN Youth committee that comprises Faizal Rizal Abd Hamid, Muhamad Zulfadhli Zulkifly, Mohd Firdaus Jaffar and Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Khairul Sam.

“The committee consists of two members each from PAS and Bersatu,” said the statement issued today.

According to the statement, yesterday’s meeting also discussed Johor PN Youth’s programmes which will focus on community service and welfare.

However, the statement did not explain if the newly-formed committee will be accepting Umno Youth members as part of its line-up.

On March 6, it was reported that Umno Youth has backed the party’s Supreme Council’s decision to reject cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th general election (GE15).

The movement’s chief, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the current cooperation with PN was to form the government of the day and not a political cooperation with Bersatu.