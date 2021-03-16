Government looking for bigger Covid-19 vaccination centres to enable 8,000 jabs a day, says Khairy

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin during a visit to the vaccination centre at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 16 — Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin today said that the government is planning for a bigger vaccination centres (PPV) in all districts nationwide for the third phase of the national immunisation programme.

“We are in the midst of drafting the strategy and allocations for the PPVs in the third phase,” he told a press conference after visiting the PPV at the Indera Mulia Stadium here.

“We are looking at PPVs that can accommodate 8,000 individuals in one day. This is what we are planning at Bukit Jalil Stadium,” he said.

Khairy said this has to be done as his ministry has been instructed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to complete all three phases of the vaccination programme this year.

Khairy also said that he will discuss with the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad to have a bigger PPV in the state for the third phase of the vaccination programme.

The Rembau MP said that Perak has the highest vaccination rate in the country after Selangor.

“This is due to good planning and high vaccination rate as the Indera Mulia Stadium is the largest PPV in Perak, with 12 vaccination rooms, so far,” he said.

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

He added that Kinta has the best vaccination rate for districts nationwide.

“This is an excellent achievement. That’s why I came here...I want to learn from here,” he said.

Khairy said that a total of 4,482 people have been vaccinated in the Kinta district’s PPV alone as of yesterday.

“What is interesting is that the vaccination rate started with 180 daily and today it reached 1,440 for this PPV only. I think the success factor is because of the good management.

“The flow is also efficient. Everyone knows what they are doing. The queue management is also effective and we will urge all the other PPVs nationwide to follow this system. People don’t have to wait longer,” he added.

Khairy said he was informed by the Perak Health Director that the vaccination for Covid-19 frontliners in the first phase will be completed by the end of this week.

“When you have ladies running it I have nothing to do here,” Khairy said smiling, acknowledging the work of the Perak Health Department, led by its director Dr Ding Lay Ming.

Khairy said that a total of 321,331 people have been vaccinated nationwide as of last night while those who have registered for the immunisation programme currently stands at 5,633,903.

“Tomorrow, we will start giving out the second dose starting with our prime minister and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah,” he said.