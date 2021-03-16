Expediting 5G technology, strengthening security, ministry’s 2021 main priorities, says Saifuddin

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah during a virtual engagement session with the Federation of National Writers Association (Gapena) at his ministry in Putrajaya, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Expediting the implementation of 5G technology and strengthening cybersecurity technology are among the five main focuses of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) this year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the other three focuses of KKMM were increasing foreign investment in the digital economy, internationalising Malaysia’s creative industry and transforming Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would focus on the successful implementation of 5G technology which would complete internet connectivity nationwide and be a catalyst for the development of a more vibrant digital economy.

According to him, until December last year, the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) led by MCMC has managed to reach 5.4 million premises covered by fibre optics, mobile broadband speed of 25.6 Mbps and 92.03 percent 4G coverage.

“KKMM has also managed to get the government’s approval to make telecommunication services a public utility,” he said when launching the “Menghormati Lambang-Lambang Kebesaran Negara” (Respecting National Emblems) book and KKMM Annual Report Card March 2020-March 2021 here today.

Also present were KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

To strengthen cybersecurity technology, Saifuddin said CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) would implement SiberKasa to develop, empower and strengthen the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

“This covers three main components, namely people, processes and technology. As an internationally recognised agency, CSM will expand its involvement at Asean and international levels,” he said.

He said CSM had played a significant role in ensuring the resilience of the systems used by ministries and government agencies, including through the #OpsWakeUp21 operation in which it is capable of thwarting cyberattacks.

“It has also resolved 90.16 per cent of the cases investigated and 92.34 per cent of the complaint cases received. The #CyberSAFE cyber security awareness programme has benefited more than 30,000 individuals,” he said. — Bernama