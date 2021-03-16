Eight JPJ enforcement personnel among 10 arrested in Kedah over graft

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested ten individuals, including eight Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement personnel, to assist in investigations into corruption cases involving operators and employees of a transportation company.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said all the suspects, including a woman, were arrested around Alor Setar and Kulim, yesterday between 8.25 am and 7.45 pm.

He said apart from the enforcement officers, the MACC also detained a retiree and a civilian.

“They are detained for allegedly giving and accepting bribes from operators and employees of a transportation company, as an inducement to not take any action against the lorries belonging to the company which had committed offences under the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all of them, aged between 29 and 63, were being investigated under Sections 16 (a) and 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009, adding that a full statement on the operation would be issued soon. — Bernama