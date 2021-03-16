Anwar receives Covid-19 vaccine, urges for simpler registration process

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim receives his Covid jab at the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic March 16, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic today.

Upon receiving his jab, Anwar also urged related ministries to ease the process of registration for the members of the public who wish to get vaccinated.

“I suggest simplifying the registration process and when taking the vaccine, given that it is too complicated with forms and reviews,” he posted on Facebook.

The PKR president also insisted for the public to register for their vaccination through the MySejahtera application and for them be aware about the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine so that the country can escape the “age of illness”.

Yesterday, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin revealed that 1,398,494 people who registered for Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application have done so in an incomplete manner.

The coordinating minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme said the applicants had only confirmed their name and identification card number, but had not filled in parts of the registration form including questions regarding their health status and their address.