Vietnamese fishermen arrested for trying to bribe marine policemen in Kluang

KLUANG, March 15 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the skipper and crew of a Vietnamese fishing boat for allegedly trying to offer a RM3,000 bribe to members of the Mersing Region Two (Southern Region) Marine Police Force near here yesterday morning.

In a statement, the Johor MACC said two suspects, aged 28 and 38, were arrested at about 10am at the Kluang MACC branch office.

“The arrest was made as a result of investigations which found that the two suspects had given bribes amounting to RM3,000 to the marine policemen.

“Their act was allegedly an incentive not to take legal action under Section 15 of the Fisheries Act 1985 for carrying out illegal sea cucumber fishing activities in Malaysian waters,” read the statement that was issued today.

The case was being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009, which allows for a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years upon conviction.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.