Putrajaya to spell out offences for RM10,000 fine, says law minister

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, Mar 15 — The government will spell out the offences which are subject to a RM10,000 compound under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to clear any confusion on its implementation, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said this matter would be discussed at the Covid-19 Emergency Management Technical Committee meeting tomorrow.

“We will maintain the ordinance on RM10,000 compound for individuals and RM50,000 for companies but the government will resolve the issue of its implementation, including on the issuance of summonses to violators,” he said today.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a working visit programme for the Joint Chairmen of the Covid-19 Emergency Management Technical Committee to Perlis here today. Also present were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

Takiyuddin said if it involved minor violations such as not wearing a face mask, it is not appropriate to compound offenders RM10,000.

“The law needs to be firm but at the same time we need to exercise discretion to strike a balance,” he added.

He stressed that the main aim of issuing compound notices was not to punish but to educate people and help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama