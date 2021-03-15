Khairy: No charges for Covid-19 vaccination at private facilities

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang March 5, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Individuals who get an appointment for Covid-19 vaccine injection at private hospitals or clinics involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will not have to pay any charges, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The charges are borne by the government,” he told a press conference on developments involving the progamme here today.

Elaborating, Khairy, who is Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) are set based on the address registered by the individual through the MySejahtera application.

“If the vaccination centre near the address given is a private hospital, then they will go to that private hospital. Everything is based on location because we want to facilitate this immunisation programme,” he said.

On developments regarding the Covid-19 vaccination protection scheme, Khairy said the National Vaccination Exigencies Fund for the payment of compensation to those facing side effects after the Covid-19 vaccine injection would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and that the decision was expected to be announced on Monday. — Bernama