Ipoh cops deny viral post claiming RM10,000 compound issued to Kampung Rapat assistant cook, police report lodged

IPOH, March 15 — A compound purportedly issued for violating the conditional movement control order’s (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) in Kampung Rapat here that was highlighted on the Facebook page of Kuan Chee Heng yesterday, does not exist.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said checks by police revealed there was no compound issued by the CMCO SOP enforcement team from the Ipoh district police as claimed.

“Further checks with the owner of the Kuan Chee Heng Facebook page revealed that the complainant could not be contacted through the phone number provided to verify the authenticity of the claim which has gone viral,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said a police report was lodged by the Kampung Rapat police station chief regarding the viral claim to enable investigations into the real cause of the incident.

The uploaded post which alleged that an assistant cook was issued an RM10,000 compound when he went to the back of the restaurant to smoke was also shared by the ‘Najib Razak’ Facebook page, and has since received widespread attention by Malaysians online.

The post also stated that Chee Heng would help the assistant cook in his appeal to the Health Ministry, because the latter could no longer send money to his mother as he owed the restaurant for paying the compound, causing his salary to be deducted.

A. Asmadi reminded the public that issues relating to enforcement action taken by the police should be channelled properly, and not simply spread on social media to avoid the spread of false information.

“I would like to stress that the police always enforce the law fairly and professionally, especially in curbing the spread of Covid-19 through stern action.

“The public is advised to be aware and comply with the CMCO SOP set by the National Security Council to avoid legal action by the authorities,” he added. — Bernama