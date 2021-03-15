Immigration Dept personnel among four more arrested over release of Macau Scam suspects in Penang

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan at a press conference at the Penang Police Contingent headquarters in George Town March 15, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Mar 15 — Four more people including an Immigration Department staff member have been arrested in connection with the unlawful release of 11 Macau Scam suspects last month, said Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan.

He said the four men were picked up separately in Penang recently on suspicion of being linked to four police officers who had been arrested in connection with the case.

“Apart from the four police officers arrested - two inspectors on Feb 12 and two ASPs on Feb 15 - we have also nabbed four men for their suspected involvement in the release of the 11 Macau Scam suspects, who are Chinese nationals.

“I have recommended that the four police officers, from the Northeast district police CCID, be transferred to other divisions not involved in operations and investigation,” he told a press conference here today.

He said a special team from the Penang CID was close to wrapping up the investigation and was just waiting for some chemistry reports in connection with the case.

Sahabudin said the case was being investigated under Section 217 of the Penal Code, which deals with public servants disobeying the law with intent to save a person from punishment, or property from forfeiture.

He said the eight men, aged between 20 and 60s, had been released on police bail.

Sahabudin said he was very disappointed that such an incident had happened.

“As soon as I was informed that the suspects did not reach (Immigration Department), I ordered the CID special team to launch an investigation,” he added.

He gave an assurance that the case would be investigated thoroughly and fairly although it involved police personnel.

Yesterday, federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the 11 Macau Scam detainees were said to have been handed over to an Immigration Department ‘officer’ but failed to be sent to a detention depot. — Bernama