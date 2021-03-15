Cradle Fund murder trial: No traces of alcohol, drugs found in specimens taken from Nazrin’s body, chemist tells court

Samirah Muzaffar, accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan, attends her trial at the Shah Alam High Court October 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, March 15 — No traces of alcohol or drugs were detected in three specimens taken from the body of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan, the High Court here was told today.

Chemist B. Govinda Raj, who is attached to the Chemistry Department’s toxicology division, said the specimens marked A, B and C were received from Sergeant Abdul Rahim Taha at 10.58am on June 18, 2018.

The 40th prosecution witness after receiving them, the department carried out an alcohol analysis on the urine specimen while analysis on volatile substance was conducted on the lung tissue and psoas muscle.

He said the urine results found no traces of alcohol or common drugs while volatile substance was not detected in the lung or psoas muscle specimens.

“From the analysis conducted, I prepared a chemist report on July 20, 2018. The exhibits were also handed back, along with the report, to Sergeant Abdul Rahim Taha at 10.40am on July 24, 2018,” he said when reading out his witness statement before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Govinda Raj, 38, was testifying at the trial of Samirah Muzaffar, 46, a former senior executive, and two teenagers, now aged 19 and 16, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, and who are all charged with murdering Nazrin at a house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

Govinda Raj also told the court that no traces of carbon monoxide were found in all three specimens.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama