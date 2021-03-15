Court extends remand for duo, including Datuk Seri, over RM300,000 bribe

The remand order for up to Thursday was issued at the Magistrate’s Court here upon receiving an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, Mar 15 — The remand for two individuals including a businessman with the title ‘Datuk Seri’ has been extended for four days from today to assist investigation on receiving RM300,000 bribes from one individual to release 22 Chinese nationals detained at the immigration depot.

The remand order for up to Thursday was issued by Magistrate Sabreena Bakar @Bahari at the Magistrate’s Court here upon receiving an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

Last Wednesday, a 44-year-old Datuk Seri and a woman, 41, who was believed to be a foreign worker agent were remanded for six days to assist investigation in the case.

An MACC source said the male suspect allegedly claimed he could settle the detention of 22 Chinese nationals suspected to be involved in online gambling and Macau scam while the woman was acting as a middleman.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama