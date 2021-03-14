Teen, nephew feared drowned in Sungai Pahang

Temerloh district police chief, ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said the incident happened in Kampung Loyang in Sanggang, Temerloh around 4.50pm today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUANTAN, March 14 — A teenager who tried to save his nephew from downing ended up being swept away, along with his nephew, by strong currents in Sungai Pahang, today.

Temerloh district police chief, ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said the incident happened in Kampung Loyang in Sanggang, Temerloh about 141km from here around 4.50pm today.

Those feared drowned are Mohd Hakim Faqih Norazmi, 16, from Kampung Desa Murni, Temerloh and Mohammad Naufal Farhan Mohd Azrul, eight, from Kampung Loyang.

“The two victims were understood to have gone to the river to bathe with three other family members at about 4.15pm, before Mohammad Naufal Farhan was said to have been swept away by the currents about 40 minutes later.

“Mohd Hakim Faqih tried to save his nephew but was also swept away by the currents. Members of the public who were nearby also tried to help, but without success,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Yusri said they received an emergency call at 4.50pm, and the search and rescue operation was launched with the help of the fire brigade, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and villagers.

However, the operation was called off at 7.30pm due to nightfall and will resume tomorrow. — Bernama