Sarawak postpones reopening of eight schools in high-risk areas until March 19

SIBU, Mar 14 — Reopening of eight primary schools located in high-risk areas here will be postponed until March 19.

Sibu District Education Officer Ahli Chikba who announced the postponement last night said the decision was made upon the advice of the Divisional Health Office here.

The eight schools are SK St Rita, SJK Sacred Heart Chinese, SJK Uk Daik, SJK Chung Sing, SK Sentosa, SK Sungai Durin, SK Ulu Durin Kiba and SK Sungai Naman.

“These (eight) schools will start their schooling session on March 22 as March 19 falls on Friday,” Ahli said when contacted last night.

He said other primary schools in the district will reopen tomorrow.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on February 26 stated that the school session in Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zone districts would be postponed for another two weeks from March 1.

The committee had said in a statement that schools in Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Meradong, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Subis and Miri would remain until March 14, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic in the state. — Borneo Post Online